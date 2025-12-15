Minister of Finance Confirms Receipt of Cg 30.3 Million Capital Expenditure Loan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs, is pleased to announce that she has successfully secured a Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) loan amounting to Cg 30.3 million for Sint Maarten. The funds were officially received on December 5, 2025, and will be used to support priority projects that strengthen infrastructure, improve public services, and contribute to national development.

Although the approved 2025 budget included an approved Capital Expenditure ceiling of Cg 52 million, only Cg 30.3 million was secured at this stage. This amount was determined based on Sint Maarten’s annual repayment capacity, interest norms, and responsible long-term financial management considerations. The approach ensures that financing remains sustainable and affordable for the country.

The allocations under the CAPEX funding are as follows:

Cg 10.4 million for the new prison project

• Cg 18 million for the purchase of land in Belvedere for housing development

• Cg 450,000 for the automated parking system at Clem Labega parking lot

• Cg 525,000 for upgrades to the Automatic Weather Observatory System (AWOS)

• Cg 450,000 for computer equipment for public schools

• Cg 120,000 for a generator for Parliament Building

The loan was secured at an interest rate of 3.532%, with semi-annual repayments scheduled to begin in June next year. The financing agreement follows productive discussions with both the CFT and BZK and aligns with the successful refinancing executed in October 2025.

“I am very happy and proud to have secured this CAPEX loan,” Minister Marinka Gumbs stated. “It marks a positive step in ensuring that important national investments can move forward.”

“These projects will contribute to improved facilities, safety, education support, and public infrastructure upgrades all aimed at advancing Sint Maarten’s long-term development goals,” the Minister added.