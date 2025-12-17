Minister of Finance Improves Public Service Standards: Seating Installed at the Receiver’s Office | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka J. Gumbs is pleased to announce several customer service improvements at the Receiver’s Office, aimed at enhancing the overall experience for taxpayers.

Since October 2023, the Receiver’s Office has been operating from office spaces within the same building as the Postal Services, located directly across from the Government Administration Building. Upon assuming office in May 2024, the Minister of Finance identified the improvement of customer service at the Receiver’s Office as a key priority, recognizing the importance of a comfortable, orderly, and efficient environment for both taxpayers and staff.

As part of these efforts, seating has now been installed to ensure that visitors can wait comfortably while awaiting service. The Minister has emphasized that it is unacceptable for members of the public to have access to seating in other government buildings, such as the Census Office, while taxpayers visiting the Receiver’s Office were previously required to stand. Providing dignified and respectful service to the public remains a fundamental principle of this initiative.

In addition, a ticketing system will be implemented to allow for a more organized flow of customers and to reduce uncertainty regarding waiting times. These measures form part of a broader plan to strengthen service quality at the Receiver’s Office, ensuring that taxpayers are treated with efficiency, fairness, and respect while accessing essential government services.

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance is actively coordinating efforts to have the parking area cleared and better organized, including the relocation of towing-company operations currently occupying the space, with the goal of providing sufficient and accessible parking for both staff and taxpayers visiting the office.

The Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs, remains committed to continuous improvements across her departments and will continue to implement practical solutions that enhance public service delivery.