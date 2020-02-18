MINISTER OF JUSTICE ALLEVIATES PARKING IMPEDIMENT FOR POLICE OFFICERS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – It has been some time now that on-duty police officers has been experiencing difficulties locating parking due to the lack of parking space in the Philipsburg area, a press release from the Cabinet of the Minister of Justice said on Tuesday.

“Several officers have resorted to parking their vehicles in front of the former government building at the Wathey Cyrus square.

“Minister of Justice, Mr. Egbert Doran, took note of the situation and decided to assist in alleviating the parking problem for the officers. On Monday, February 17, 2020, Minister Doran issued twenty parking passes to the Chief of Police, Mr. Carl John.

“The passes give access to the parking lot behind the former government administration building rendering ample parking spots for on-duty officers and also eliminating the traffic congestion in front of the building.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29828:minister-of-justice-alleviates-parking-impediment-for-police-officers&Itemid=451