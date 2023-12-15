Minister of Justice celebrates one step closer to the finalization of payments to Justice workers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, celebrates one step closer to the finalization of payments to Justice workers, marking a significant achievement subsequent to the approval of the National Ordinance Budget Amendment at the House of Parliament on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

In a united effort, the Minister of Justice collaborated with the Minister of Finance to provide additional clarity on her portion of the draft national ordinance budget amendments for 2023. The House of Parliament, initially raising queries to Minister Ardwell Irion on the 2023-2024 budget amendments, saw comprehensive presentations from the Justice Minister, elucidating the progress of the Function Book for Justice workers.

Key details of the presentations encompassed the approval of the Function Book, legal status regulation, and the enactment of the FB and Legal Status Regulations, including salary tables. Minister Richardson also provided insights into liability insurance and overtime regulations for Justice workers.

During the Public meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023, Members of Parliament voted on two motions related to the draft National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Budget 2023. Subsequently, the Parliament of Sint Maarten unanimously approved the National Ordinance amending the National Ordinance Budget 2023 for the Parliamentary year 2023-2024. The successful collaboration will ensure a timely and rightful payments to the dedicated Justice workers following the signing by his Excellency Governor Ayamu Baly.