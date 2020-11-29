Minister of Justice: Further inquiry to take place into allegations against police officers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – In recent weeks an alarming number of serious accusations were levied against members of the Sint Maarten Police Force, claiming their alleged involvement in selling and driving of seized stolen vehicles, according to a Sunday evening statement from the cabinet from the Ministry of Justice.

The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson has observed these serious and what she has deemed as potentially damaging accusations and has therefore found it prudent that a thorough and unbiased investigation be executed.

To that effect, on the 16th of November 2020, Minister Richardson sent a letter to Attorney General Roger Bos, requesting the National Detectives to launch an investigation into the claims of members of the public.

On Wednesday, November 25th, 2020, the Minister received a response to her letter from the Attorney General Roger Bos, advising that a preliminary look into the matter by the Prosecutor’s Office found that the allegations lacked a factual basis. However, in order to leave no doubt on these serious and damaging accusations a further inquiry will take place.

As such, anyone that has information on this subject is asked to present their testimony and documents at the National Detectives office that is situated at A. Th. Illidge Road in the cream-colored building just before the former Windward Island Bank Illidge Road branch.

It is especially important that these allegations be resolved soonest in order for there to be a restoration of trust in the police force and those in positions of authority for the public at large, the Minister of Justice statement concluded.