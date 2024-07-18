Minister of Justice Lewis condemns Wednesday night violence. Seeks Kingdom Partner Assistance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Justice, Lyndon Lewis was briefed by the Acting Chief of Police, inspector Shadira Gysbertha regarding a distressing shooting incident that occurred *yesterday evening* (Ed Wednesday night).

The event left four victims; three were urgently transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center for medical attention, while tragically, one individual was found deceased at the scene.

"It appears that these heinous acts may have been politically motivated," as one of the victims includes Olivier Arrindell, the leader of the Oualichi Movement for Change (OMC) party.

Minister Lewis strongly condemns all forms of violence, particularly if it was driven by political motives.

"We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this matter, and we will ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law. These heinous acts will not be tolerated and will not go unpunished," said Minister Lewis.

“In response to this incident and the broader climate of unrest, we are actively seeking assistance from our Kingdom Partners to support the capabilities of our local police. It is crucial that we come together during this turbulent time to reinforce our commitment to the rule of law and the safety of our citizens,” Minister Lewis said.

"Let me remind everyone that violence is not part of the fabric of Sint Maarten," the Minister stated emphatically. "Our nation is founded on principles of peace, respect, and democratic engagement. Our electoral processes have always been conducted peacefully, without regard to political affiliation. Citizens of Sint Maarten have the right to speak freely, to demonstrate peacefully, and to express their political color without fear."

"In this challenging time, it is imperative that we unite and adhere to our core values more than ever. We must stand together against violence and work collectively to maintain the peace and democracy that define our nation."