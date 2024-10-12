Minister of Justice Lyndon C.J. Lewis Addresses Weekend Incidents | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Several tragic events occurred in Sint Maarten over the weekend, prompting the Minister of Justice to extend condolences and address public safety concerns. The Honorable Minister of Justice, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, issued the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the heartbreaking incidents that have affected our community in recent days. My deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones mourning the loss of life and grappling with the impact of these unfortunate events.

First, we mourn the tragic deaths of Mr. Michael Brown, the recently appointed Head of Permits at VROMI, and his partner, who lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on A. Th. Illidge Road. Our hearts go out to their families during this incredibly difficult time. The Police Traffic Department is conducting a full investigation into the cause of the accident, and we will ensure all necessary measures are taken to determine how this occurred and to prevent further tragedies of this nature.

In a separate incident on Sucker Garden Road, a police vehicle was involved in an accident while attempting to avoid a fallen scooter rider who had slipped on an oil spill. Both the rider and the police officers sustained minor injuries and were treated by emergency personnel. This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety, especially regarding oil and gravel spills reported in recent weeks. We take these concerns seriously and are committed to addressing the situation swiftly.

Additionally, we are investigating a disturbing armed robbery at a jewelry store on Front Street on Saturday afternoon, during which four masked individuals destroyed property and stole valuable items. Working closely with their French counterparts, the police have apprehended one suspect, and investigations are ongoing to locate the remaining culprits and bring them to justice.

Lastly, I must express the profound sorrow felt by the entire community at the loss of a young woman who took her own life. We must treat this situation with the utmost sensitivity, recognizing the deep impact on her loved ones and the community. This tragedy reminds us of the critical need to support mental health initiatives across Sint Maarten. The Ministry of Justice is committed to collaborating with relevant agencies and healthcare professionals to increase access to mental health resources and raise awareness.

We are at a crucial juncture where public safety, mental health, and road safety must be prioritized. I urge all citizens to remain vigilant, offer support to those in need, and cooperate with law enforcement as investigations into these incidents continue. Together, we can create a safer and more compassionate Sint Maarten.”

The Ministry of Justice will provide further updates on the investigations and remains committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of all citizens.