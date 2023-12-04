Minister of Justice Richardson Announces CLIMB as Winning Bidder for GED Courses at Prison and House of Detention | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) - Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson is pleased to announce that the esteemed company, Creative Leadership and Innovation Management Bureau (CLIMB), has secured the bid to conduct General Educational Development (GED) courses for inmates at the Prison and House of Detention in Pointe Blanche, Sint Maarten.

The GED is a general equivalency diploma, which consists of standardized examinations, that entitles someone to receive credentials equivalent to a high school diploma.

The results of the tender process were unveiled in a meeting attended by the Acting Director of the Prison and House of Detention, Mrs. Henrietta Doran, alongside Dr. Yadira and Delroy Pierre representing CLIMB. This collaboration aims to empower incarcerated individuals with educational opportunities, fostering rehabilitation and personal growth.

Previously, the GED SXM initiative at the prison resulted in significant success, with eleven (11) inmates achieving their certificates of achievement under the guidance of CLIMB.

Minister Richardson emphasizes the importance of education as a key component in the rehabilitation process, highlighting the government's commitment to providing inmates with the tools necessary for a successful reintegration into society.