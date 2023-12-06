Minister of Justice Richardson Applauds Productive Meeting with United Haitian Council Association | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – An introductory meeting of the official Haitian representation body convened to explore opportunities for a collaborative relationship with the Ministry of Justice on Friday, December 1, 2023. Honourable Minister of Justice, Anna E. Richardson, engaged in the meeting with President of the United Haitian Council Association, Mr. Dambreville Jackson and Treasurer, Mr. Fritz Isaac.

President Jackson initiated the meeting to express the association's keen interest in fostering a cooperative partnership with the Justice Ministry. The primary focus of the dialogue was a shared commitment to ensuring that all migrants, including Haitian nationals, adhere to immigration laws and pursue legal status on Sint Maarten.

Minister Richardson emphasized that Sint Maarten has a long history of welcoming individuals from various nations, this includes Haitians nationals who have made the island their home. The importance of all inhabitants respecting and abiding the laws of the land, contributes to the community, and ensures proper medical coverage for themselves and their families.

Acting Team Leader of the Mobile Unit of the Immigration and Border Protection Services, Mr. Renicio Brooks and Senior Policy Advisor, Mr. Erling Hoeve was also in attendance. Mr. Hoeve is spearheading the establishment of Sint Maarten's National Reporting Center (NRC) under the Ministry of Justice, with a focus on combating Human Trafficking and Human Smuggling.

Unwavering support for the goals of the United Haitian Council Association was recognized by the Justice Minister who also acknowledged the need for constructive dialogue to address the challenges faced by Haitian nationals. The Immigration and Border Protection Services will provide guidance to the association on assisting their members in regulating their legal statuses.

Concerns were raised about language barriers leading to Haitian nationals falling victim to fraudulent guidance related to legal processes. Minister Richardson highlighted that such actions are criminal and urged victims to report them to the police. The United Haitian Council Association aims to continue to work closely with the Ministry of Justice to understand and communicate the proper processes, as this will provide valuable assistance to the Haitian population on Sint Maarten.

All participants expressed optimism about the fruitful discussions and anticipates a positive collaboration between the Ministry of Justice and the United Haitian Council Association. The Immigration and Border Protection Services will also play a key role in guiding the association to better serve its members in need of legal status regularization.