Minister of Justice Richardson Congratulates Officers Embarking on Specialized Training in Miami-Dade | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) announces that three of its officers are set to depart the island to undergo specialized training in Miami-Dade. These officers, in collaboration with counterparts from Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao, will participate in a two-week training course to become certified "Driving Instructors."

The purpose of this training is to equip these officers with advanced skills, enabling them to subsequently train our first responders effectively.

The Honorable Minister of Justice, Anna Richardson, extends heartfelt congratulations to these officers as they prepare to embark on this important training endeavor. The Minister expressed full support for this initiative by the KPSM, emphasizing the critical role that specialized training plays in enhancing the capabilities of our law enforcement officers.

This training initiative aligns seamlessly with the ongoing "Back to The Basics" program, a strategic initiative introduced by the Chief of Police in response to community feedback. Following consultations with the Association of Police Pensioners, the Chief of Police identified the need for comprehensive training that delves into the intricacies of public interactions. The program's core focus is on coaching and guiding young officers, offering them nuanced insights into the how, what, and when of public interactions.

The retired officers, drawing from their extensive experience, will serve as mentors, playing a pivotal role in guiding the next generation of law enforcement professionals.

"The dedication of these officers to undergo specialized training is commendable, and their contribution to the 'Back to The Basics' program is invaluable," stated Chief of Police. "We are confident that this training will enhance their skills, enabling them to train our first responders effectively and uphold the high standards of the Sint Maarten Police Force."

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that our officers are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to serve and protect our community effectively.