Minister of Justice Richardson renders update on case concerning Lance Thomas | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - During the Council of Ministers Press Briefing held today, May 31st, the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson was asked by a reported of The Daily Herald about the matter as it relates to the case concerning the untimely demise of Lance Thomas. Minister Richardson's last update received from the Prosecutor's Office (OM) was that the case had been closed, and that the family would be notified.

Later during the day, the reporter followed up with the Cabinet of the Minister, indicating that she had contacted the family who indicated that they have not received any updates from the OM. This development prompted Minister Richardson to engage in communication with the OM where she received a new update today. This update entailed the information that the prosecution services are continuing with the investigation.

The OM is diligently overseeing the case independently from the Government and has assured Minister Richardson that the family will be contacted, and updates will be provided.