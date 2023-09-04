Minister of Justice Richardson speaker at UN Population Fund Conference | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Minister of Justice received an invitation from Elizabeth Arnold-Talbert, Director, Sub-Regional Office for the Caribbean of the United Nations (UN) Population Fund, inviting the Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson to speak at a conference.

Minister Richardson is presently in Antigua as she represents Sint Maarten as a speaker on the role of Migrants in Sustainable Development.

The conference commenced today September 4th and will continue tomorrow the 5th, 2023. Minister Richardson will participate today in the 4th session of the forum where she will deliver a speech on the subject of the contribution of migrants to Caribbean economies, policies to facilitate economic migration, threats and opportunities related to skilled migration, diaspora engagement.