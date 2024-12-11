MINISTER OF JUSTICE TACKLING SAYS SAFETY AND SECURITY A TOP PRIORITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In an official press release from Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling regarding a rise in break-ins taking place in the Simpson Bay lagoon. The Minister assured that this issue has her full and undivided attention. The Ministry, through the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) and the Coast Guard, is actively addressing the situation to ensure the safety and security of our maritime community.

In recent weeks there has been a notable rise in break-ins and theft of dinghies which are then used as a means of transportation to burglarize vessels that are moored in the Simpson Bay lagoon.

To this end, on Monday the Minister held strategic discussions with KPSM, the Coast Guard and the Prosecutor's office. “There will be a concentrated effort to focus resources to address the issue of these break-ins. The marine industry is a vital component of our tourism product and threats to the safety and security of stakeholders will not go unattended.”

The discussions focused on increased measures to address the situation, including joint patrols with the French authorities to address the challenges of hot pursuit on the water and to develop and execute a strategic plan moving forward.

The Minister underscored the critical importance of the yacht and cruise sector to Sint Maarten’s tourism industry. As a cornerstone of our economy, the marine industry represents not only a vital contributor to employment and local businesses but also our identity as a premier Caribbean destination for mariners and cruisers from around the globe.

KPSM and the Coast Guard have intensified their efforts to safeguard the lagoon and surrounding areas. Patrols in the Simpson Bay lagoon have been ramped up and round-the-clock surveillance measures have been implemented, ensuring heightened visibility and responsiveness to deter criminal activity. They have also strengthened collaboration with their French-side counterparts to ensure a unified and effective response to address cross-jurisdictional challenges.

“I am committed to the safety and security, of all, on Sint Maarten and I will do everything in my power to address these issues proactively”. As we enter the high season, it is a collective goal to ensure the safety of citizens and guests, from those who seek to take the opportunity of committing crime during the Holiday season, the Minister went on to say.

The Ministry of Justice is supporting initiatives like the planned town hall meeting organized by the Sint Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA). This meeting will provide a platform for stakeholders to voice concerns, receive updates, and learn about further security measures being implemented.

The Minister also commended the swift actions of KPSM and the Coast Guard, whose dedicated efforts have already resulted in arrests and the recovery of stolen property. These enforcement agencies continue to work tirelessly to investigate and dismantle the networks responsible for these criminal acts.

All mariners, yacht owners, and members of the marine community can be assured that Sint Maarten remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment. These isolated incidents do not define the strength and resilience of our maritime sector. The collaborative actions undertaken demonstrate that Sint Maarten takes these matters seriously and is fully prepared to address them with urgency and effectiveness.

In her final words, the Minister urges everyone to enjoy the festive season, albeit in a careful and vigilant manner.