Minister of Justice visits Police Headquarters | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Monday morning, May 18, 2020, the Minister of Justice Anna Richardson paid a visit to the Philipsburg Police Headquarters, the law enforcement agency said in a statement on Monday evening.

The Minister, under guidance of the Chief Inspectors B. Gout and D. Baptist together with Head of Operations Glenda Pecht, got a firsthand opportunity to visit the police station in Philipsburg, the prison, dispatch center as well as other departments within the main police station.

As the new hurricane season is rapidly approaching, the Minister assessed the progress made on the work being done to the police station following the damages caused by the passing of hurricane Irma back in 2017.

The visit was a success and the Minister was pleased with the overall progress and will be making more visits in the future to continue to assess the progress and continuous growth of the organization. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31555:minister-of-justice-visits-police-headquarters&Itemid=504