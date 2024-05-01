Minister of Labor Ottley Recognizes Labor Day and Commends Role of Working Class | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the occasion of Labor Day, The Honorable demissionair Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley, extends his warmest regards and appreciation to the hardworking men and women who form the backbone of our society.

This special day serves as a reminder to honor their invaluable contributions and recognize their significant role in building a prosperous and harmonious nation.

During his tenure as Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Minister Ottley has been dedicated to improving the labor market through comprehensive policies that fostered positive change.

His commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of workers has been unwavering, resulting in tangible improvements across various sectors. From the rights safeguarding initiatives to workplace welfare advancements, Minister Ottley has prioritized the well-being and rights of employees throughout his tenure and increased the minimum wage.

Minister Ottley would like to express his heartfelt gratitude to the employers and employees union for their unwavering support throughout his time as Minister. Their collaboration and partnership have been essential in effecting positive change in the labor landscape. Their dedication to fostering an environment of trust and dialogue has been instrumental in shaping policies that promote fairness, inclusivity, and growth in the workforce.

“As I assume my new role as a Parliamentarian, I will remain committed to advancing the interests of the working class and upholding their rights.” Said Ottley

Minister Ottley invites employers and employees union to maintain the productive engagement, ensuring that the voices of the working class continue to shape policies at the national level.

This Labor Day marks not only a day of celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on the achievements made towards an equitable and sustainable labor environment. Minister Omar Ottley extends his deepest gratitude to the working class and commits to working together towards a brighter future for all.