Minister of Public Health Jansen-Webster Visits WYCCF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Tuesday, July 2, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), the honorable Veronica Jansen-Webster and her cabinet visited the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF). The visit aimed to familiarize the Minister with the various services WYCCF offers, including new care products introduced over the years.

The Minister was welcomed by WYCCF's Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jon Duijnstee, and Operations Manager, Mrs. Bregje Boetekees. During the visit, the minister & Cabinet staff received a brief presentation on the 50-year history of WYCCF.

The presentation highlighted the foundation's growth and the addition of new care services such as guided living, hospice care, rehabilitation, and psychogeriatric daycare. Despite these expansions, many of WYCCF's 11 care services have waiting lists due to limited capacity.

For instance, the 54-bed nursing home, elderly care home, and psychogeriatric daycare are insufficient for the needs of Sint Maarten's growing population.

The WYCCF shared their expansion plans with the Minister, outlining a 4-year phased approach to increase their capacity. The first phase involves constructing a new building for psychogeriatric daycare, which will double its current capacity.

This investment aims to keep clients at home for as long as possible, helping to contain healthcare costs. Daycare services for individuals with dementia enable family members to continue as caregivers, potentially delaying or preventing the need for nursing home admission.

Expanding home health services is also a priority. WYCCF's District Nursing team began offering home care in 2012, complementing their home nursing care services that started in 1968.

Home Care includes essential activities such as cooking, light cleaning, and assistance with daily living tasks, helping people stay in their homes longer. Currently, only the OZR fund covers these services. Expanding coverage to other insurances could delay or avoid the need for costly nursing home admissions.

Minister Jansen-Webster, who completed a thesis titled "Growing old in country St. Maarten" which forecasted many of the current challenges, found the presentation from WYCCF very comforting. She noted that implementing these plans would significantly improve St. Maarten's ability to care for its aging population.

The Minister expressed keen interest in WYCCF's plans as she toured their facilities. She stated, “The WYCCF is a forward-thinking organization, delivering healthcare services to those who need it most. Resolving their waiting lists and preparing for our aging population are crucial issues.”

The visit was engaging and fruitful, underscoring the importance of accessible, quality healthcare for all.