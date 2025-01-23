Minister of Public Health on Suicide Prevention: “We’ve Got to Do This Together!” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus’ counseling degree program, in collaboration with Victorious Living Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, successfully hosted a profoundly impactful suicide prevention Master Class themed "Igniting Hope in our Community: Preventing Suicide" on January 20th at the St. Maarten Government Administration Building. This pioneering event focused on raising awareness and equipping attendees with vital tools in suicide assessment, prevention, and treatment.

With an impressive turnout of over 300 attendees both physically and virtually, and subsequently amassing over 1000 attendees to date, the event underscored the essence of community collaboration in tackling the critical issue of suicide, which continues to affect diverse demographics without discrimination. This initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Erna Mae Francis-Cotton, and the counseling degree students: Minerva Warner Hughes, Georges Richardson, Barbara Cocks, Pastor Vital Dominique, and Sachida Thomasia-Hyman, marks a significant move towards shattering the stigmas surrounding mental health discussions within our society.

The Honourable Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, Mr. Richinel Brug highlighted the importance of community partnerships in his address by stating, “When Mrs. Erna Mae Francis Cotton approached us with this initiative, there was no hesitation because I know Victorious Living Foundation is one of the foundations that is about improving the lives of others; that is what they’ve been doing from since their very existence. Moreover, raising awareness about improving our mental health, is of utmost priority to me.”

Minister Brug reassured the attendees that whenever there are such impactful projects by any organization in the future, the Ministry will be ready to partner and support, and stated, "We have got to do this together!”

The Minister commended the initiative by stating to Francis-Cotton: “I’d like to thank you for taking the initiative in organizing such an event. This is an initiative that is long overdue, considering that so many lives have been taken over the last year and more. This particular topic of suicide prevention that you have selected, has been somewhat of a taboo in the community. The fact that you have taken the initiative to take the lead in organizing this event, says volumes.”

This Master Class “Igniting Hope: Preventing Suicide,” led by the Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus Counseling Degree program is a significant step forward in mental health advocacy. It is not just an event; it's a movement towards saving lives and fostering a community of understanding and support.

The Master Class featured a robust lineup of presentations by students of the Master’s Counseling Degree program of Grace Hill Bible University. Each session provided insightful perspectives: from understanding youth suicide to addressing substance abuse and exploring preventive strategies for specific groups such as clergy. Attendees were enlightened by the contributions of keynote guest speaker Dr. Ann Marlin Evans, who emphasized the urgent need for innovative solutions in supporting those struggling within our communities.

Dr. Cotton, the visionary behind the event, articulated the fundamental vision of Grace Hill Bible University—to prepare students for Christian service while serving dual roles of both education and public advocacy. Collaborating closely with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, this event set a new standard for community engagement and mental wellness advocacy on the island. As expressed by The Honourable Minister Brug, "Together, regardless of challenges, we will find a way. Our collective efforts are key to saving lives."

The Master Class not only served its academic purpose but also marked a critical societal milestone, calling all to come together to share its life-saving message. This collaboration exemplifies the profound difference educational institutions can make through community-oriented initiatives and partnerships.

For this semester, persons may take advantage of the extended enrollment deadline to enroll in the counseling degree course, Effective Counseling Techniques for Transforming the Lives of Children and Youth, until January 27th. The course starts on February 10th, 2025. For more information about the course, future events or to get involved, please contact Dr. Erna Mae Francis Cotton at +1-721-524-8731 or email: dr.nfranciscotton@victoriouslivingfoundation.com. Join us in this noble pursuit to illuminate paths of hope and healing across our communities.

Cross-section of attendees.