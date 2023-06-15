Minister of Sports Samuel Departs for Berlin to support Sint Maarten Special Olympics Team | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Sint Maarten Special Olympics team left for the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany on Sunday June 11th, 2023, Minister of Sports Hon. Rodolphe Samuel was present at the airport for the departure.

The Special Olympics provide an opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities, and to promote acceptance and inclusion in sports.

Minister Samuel will be joining with the team for part of the duration of the event,and was also invited as a Honored Guest to attend the Games. "As Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports I am honored to be joining the Sint Maarten Special Olympics team in Berlin for part of the duration of the event.

“This is a great opportunity for our athletes to showcase their talents and abilities on a global stage, and I am proud to be there to support them. The Special Olympics embody the spirit of inclusion and diversity, and I believe that sports have the power to bring people together and break down barriers.

“I wish our athletes the best of luck and I know they will represent Sint Maarten with pride," Minister Samuel said.

The athletes that will be representing Sint Maarten are Willemijn Verloop and Roger Jeffers whom will be participating in the Swimming category of the Special Olympic World Games 2023.

The team has been training hard, and they are excited to compete against athletes from other countries.