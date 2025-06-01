Minister of TEATT Heyliger-Marten Invites Public to Town Hall Meeting on Philipsburg Beautification Masterplan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), led by Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, invites all residents, business and property owners, and interested citizens to a Town Hall Meeting on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 5:30 PM at the Government Building to discuss the Philipsburg Beautification Masterplan.



This meeting represents a key milestone in the ongoing development of the Beautification Masterplan for Philipsburg. The initiative, aimed at revitalizing the heart of our capital, has been unfolding through careful planning, broad stakeholder involvement, and community collaboration.



“This project is about more than beautification—it’s about restoring pride in our capital, honoring our culture, and creating a vibrant space for both residents and visitors,” said Minister Heyliger-Marten. “We want the public to be part of the process as we finalize the design. Community input is essential.”



Since its inception, the project has been developed through a series of stakeholder consultations and collaborative sessions:



January 9, 2025 marked the first formal meeting between Mr. Eric Van Putten of Designer’s Choice N.V. and the Philipsburg Promotional Board (PPB). The meeting with PPB members brought significant ideas which aligned with the vision for the future of Philipsburg.



On April 10, 2025, a dedicated session was held with the Indian Merchants’ Association Foundation (IMA) to present the masterplan concepts. The IMA expressed enthusiastic support, including potential financial contributions to the project.



On April 15 and 17, 2025, collaboration expanded to include students from S.V.O.B.E. Sundial School, who volunteered to participate in Phase Two: Data Collection and Analysis. Eleven final-year students were trained and assigned to survey specific areas of Philipsburg—such as Front Street, Back Street, the Boardwalk, Cannegieter Street, and Pondfill—gathering critical data to inform the design process.



These efforts underscore the broad-based and inclusive approach guiding the Beautification Masterplan. As the project now enters its final design phase, public feedback is more important than ever.



The upcoming town hall will present updated design proposals and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions, offer ideas, and help shape the final outcomes.



All members of the public are encouraged to attend and participate in this important step toward a more vibrant and welcoming Philipsburg.