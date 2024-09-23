Minister of TEATT Heyliger Marten visits Small Businesswomen at Temporary Location | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, last week paid an unannounced visit to the small businesswomen housed temporarily at the Pavillion at the old Government Administration Building area while work on the Soualiga Market gets off the ground on Backstreet.

The Minister listened to the concerns of the market vendors and urged them to exercise some patience while the necessary attention is being given to how to drive traffic to their temporary location.