Minister of TEATT Ways in On Airports Work Permit Stance for Access Cards | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), in role as shareholder representative of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), has issued a statement in response to the PJIAE’s announcement on airport access cards and the requirement for valid legal working status.

Respecting the authority and expertise of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in these matters, the TEATT Minister feels the decision requires an urgent review, and stated “I cannot stand behind anything that tears our people apart”.

“I am one person, but for generations our people have lived and worked together as one. Our families, our businesses, and the airport ecosystem itself has been built through cross-border cooperation. That spirit of our people will continue to guide us. We are one people, and both our laws, and policies should reflect that shared reality,” the Minister stated.

“For more than 100 years our island has been one community, socially, culturally, and yes economically. Families, businesses and livelihoods straddle both sides of the border. A decision that has the potential to tear that apart must be considered with the utmost care, compassion and long-term thinking,” The Minister explained.

The Minister stressed that while current laws are legally correct, they are not representative of the lived experience of the people of St. Maarten and Saint-Martin. She urged her colleague to review and update the law to one which matches the reality of the island and its people.

“Our nation is its people. The laws must be for the people. We have the chance to make our laws and policies reflect who we are: one island, one people, one future.” the Minister concluded.