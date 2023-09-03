Minister of Tourism Lambriex happy to announce additional flights | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Spirit Airlines will be officially expanding its nonstop flight service to St. Maarten. The low-cost carrier added a second weekly flight on February 8 of this year between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and St Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

This flight complements the weekly Saturday service from Fort Lauderdale, which has for years been the only flight from Fort Lauderdale to St. Maarten. The Wednesday flight departs Fort Lauderdale at 10:40 AM, landing in St. Maarten at 2:51 PM.

On October 5, this service will be increased to 4 times per week, adding Thursdays and Sundays to the schedule, and starting on November 15, Spirit’s services will be increased to daily.

This additional service will bring immediate economic benefit to St. Maarten by providing a low fare means to travel between the U.S. and the world’s smallest island to be shared by two governments. In addition to non-stop service from its Fort Lauderdale hub, Spirit will also offer connecting service from its domestic network.

“We are very happy that Spirit has St. Maarten in their expansion plans, and look forward to continued growth the collaborated hard work of the entire team of TEATT Ministry and St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, as well as SXM Airport has made this a success and the ministry appreciates,” you says Minister Lambriex.

“I look forward to continuing discussions with our stakeholders to ensure we do all possible to keep good connectivity and continue to find strategic ways to ensure airfares are more affordable. It will bring a positive impact to our economy,” concluded Minister Labriex.

Spirit Airlines, Inc., is a major United States ultra-low-cost airline headquartered in Miramar, Florida, in the Miami metropolitan area. Spirit operates scheduled flights throughout the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Spirit was the seventh largest passenger carrier in North America as of 2023, as well as the largest ultra-low-cost carrier in North America with a fleet of over 197 that flies to 83 cities.