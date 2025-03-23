MINISTER OF VROMI CLARIFIES PERMIT STATUS FOR VIE L’VEN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), Patrice Gumbs, provided important clarifications regarding recent statements about the Vie L'ven development project and its permitting status.

On February 12th, 2025, Minister Gumbs accurately stated that a building permit had been issued in 2023, and that this permit information would be published in the National Gazette on February 14th to ensure full transparency.

However, the statement regarding the absence of a civil works permit was specifically referring to additional drainage works, hence the reference made to the impact of continuous sand replenishing on the beach, not to the overall project development that is currently underway.

Vie L’Ven is in possession of a civil works permit for excavation road network construction, issued on January 10th, 2024. This permit covers the ongoing site preparation, vegetation clearing, and initial construction phases presently visible at the location.

The Ministry continues to monitor all developments to ensure compliance with Sint Maarten's environmental regulations and building codes. As stipulated in the permit, placement of erosion barricades are required. Such catchmenent solutions will reduce the chance of sediment entering the sea when clearing land so close to the shoreline.

The Ministry maintains communication with the project team and the additional Environmental Impact Assessment that has been requested of the Vie L’Ven developers pertains to future phases of the project and is part of the Ministry's commitment to sustainable development practices.

The Ministry of VROMI remains dedicated to balancing economic development with environmental protection and will continue to enforce all applicable regulations to safeguard Sint Maarten's natural resources.