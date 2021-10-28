Minister of VROMI Doran Approves Airport Terminal Reconstruction Permit | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Minister of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) recently approved the permit for reconstruction of the terminal building at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).

The permit immediately authorizes all necessary modifications to the super-structure to realize its renovation and optimal functioning.

“The reconstruction of our airport is long overdue, and I am pleased that we arrived at the turning point of signatory approval.

“Signing that building permit gives me hope of a swift return to a fully operational airport in the very near future,” Minister Doran said on Thursday.

The minister added that the permit enables the execution of necessary concrete and steel works, constructing of walls and rooms, installation of elevators, escalators, and stairwells and other tasks of similar nature.

Minister of VROMI Hon. Egbert Doran (5th from left) during a recent visit to PJIA; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Mingo (4th from left), Prime Minister Hon. Silveria Jacobs (6th from left) and other airport, contractor, and board representatives.