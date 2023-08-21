Minister of VROMI Doran Grants Building Permit for New Sint Maarten Red Cross Building in Cay Hill | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - In a significant stride towards bolstering community welfare and emergency response capabilities, The Honorable Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert J. Doran, officially signed off on a Building Permit for the New State-of-the-Art Red Cross Public Service Building, set to be located in Cay Hill.

This approval marks a momentous step forward for the local community, underscoring the commitment of both the Ministry and the Red Cross to enhance public safety, disaster response, and community support infrastructure.

The new facility, which is designed across three levels, is poised to play a vital role in addressing a wide array of critical needs within the region. "The approval of this building permit represents yet another substantial leap forward for the community of Cay Hill, reflecting both the regions’ steady enhancement and Sint Maarten's broader developmental momentum," remarked Minister Egbert J. Doran.

"The Red Cross Public Service Building will serve as a beacon of hope and a sanctuary of support. This project reflects our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our citizens, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact it will undoubtedly have on our community."

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement was born of a desire to bring assistance without discrimination to the wounded on the battlefield and disasters in its international and national capacity, to prevent and alleviate human suffering wherever it may be found. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship, co-operation and lasting peace amongst all peoples.

The Sint Maarten Red Cross also has an auxiliary role to the Government of Sint Maarten in disaster preparedness and response. The organization offers humanitarian assistance and has a fundamental duty to provide relief and assistance to the most vulnerable persons especially in times of emergency crisis.

“This milestone reaffirms the shared vision of a safer, stronger, and more prepared community, primed to navigate challenges and embrace a brighter future,” said Ms. Nadia Chirlias President & Chairlady of the Board at the Sint Maarten Red Cross.

The Sint Maarten Red Cross Public Service Building is a testament to the collaborative efforts of multiple stakeholders, including the Red Cross team, local authorities, architects, and community members. The unity of purpose that drove this project forward is emblematic of the resilience and solidarity that defines our community.