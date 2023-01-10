Minister of VROMI Doran says he is Your Agent for Change | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - “There is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success, than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.”– Niccolo Machiavelli

“Three years ago, 865 people voted and elected me as their representative in the Parliamentary elections. I submitted myself to being not only their representative, but also the agent of change that our people and country need to progress.

“My term in office has had its challenges, which is to be expected as change is often met with resistance. As we move into this fourth year of my service as Minister of VROMI and Deputy Prime Minister of Country Sint Maarten, I am encouraged by those who continue to support me in leading this process of change within my sphere.

“Thank you to all my supporters, the civil servants, Cabinet staff, well-wishers, friends, and family for being on this journey with me. We have been able to do significant things already and there are many more goals that I look forward to us achieving in the short term.

“I pledge to continue to honour the trust that you, the people of Sint Maarten, have invested in me and remain faithful to our motto, ‘Siempre Pro Gradiens’ - Always Progressing!,” Your Agent for Change, Egbert Jurendy Doran, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) said on Tuesday in a press statement.