MINISTER OF VROMI PAVES THE WAY FOR NEW SZV BUILDING WITH LAND TRANSFER | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Minister of VROMI, Mr. Egbert Doran, and Director of SZV, Mr. Glen A. Carty signed the notarial deed for the transfer of long-lease land to SZV for the construction of the new office building and community wellness unit in Cay Hill.

Present at the signing with Notary Boekhoudt was Minister of Finance, Mr. Ardwell Irion, and SZV’s Chief Transition Officer, Mrs. Parveen Boertje.

The 60-year lease agreement between Government and SZV benefits both parties as the total land lease fees of NAf. 3.052.32,00 will be deducted from Government’s debt to SZV.

“As we continue to work closely with the team of SZV, I am happy that we can reach agreements that are of benefit to our people. This collaboration is a win-win overall, and a critical win has been the exchange of long lease fees to reduce Government’s debt to SZV.

"I look forward to seeing a state-of-the-art facility, with minimum environmental impact, that we all can be proud of. A place where our people can see improvements in the holistic care they receive. We will continue working with SZV to realize these benefits for our community.” - Mr. Egbert Doran, Minister of VROMI.

The construction of the new office building for SZV is set to save the organization an average of 2 million Antillean guilders per year on rent, create a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, improve access for visiting clients and become a welcoming and eco-friendly community space for events, daily wellness routines, and (family) recreation.

The construction fits within the development scope of the Government for the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex area.