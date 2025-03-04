Minister of VSA Brug, meets with Thomas-Maccow to Address Challenges at Turning Point | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel Brug, met with Dr. Tasheena Thomas-Maccow, Director and Senior Counselor at Turning Point, to discuss the challenges facing the addiction treatment facility. The conversation covered funding issues, capacity concerns, the potential impact of cannabis legalization, and the importance of prevention initiatives.

Funding and Capacity Challenges

Dr. Thomas-Maccow highlighted that Turning Point has been operating without direct funding from the Ministry of VSA since 2016, when government support for voluntary admissions was discontinued. Previously, the Ministry funded treatment for individuals who voluntarily sought help for addiction—those who recognized their struggles and were internally motivated to change. Losing this support has significantly impacted the community.

Additionally, capacity limitations remain a pressing issue. With 37 individuals currently on the waiting list but only 15 available treatment spaces, the facility struggles to meet the growing demand for rehabilitation services.

Concerns Over Cannabis Legislation

Dr. Thomas-Maccow also expressed concerns about the possible legalization of cannabis, warning that any policy changes could further strain Turning Point’s already limited resources. Without an increase in capacity, the facility may struggle to manage a rise in addiction treatment needs.

Positive Developments & Prevention Efforts

Despite these challenges, Turning Point continues to make a positive impact. Dr. Thomas-Maccow shared that patients do not leave the program until they have secured employment, ensuring a stable transition back into society.

Minister Brug reaffirmed his commitment to mental health, emphasizing the importance of prevention and education. He also discussed that the Ministry is developing a nationwide awareness campaign targeting primary and secondary school students. This initiative would address all addictive substances, including vaping, which has become an increasing concern among youth.

Commitment to Solutions

The Ministry acknowledges the concerns raised by Dr. Thomas-Maccow and remains committed to strengthening safety nets for addiction recovery. Both the Ministry of VSA and Turning Point are dedicated to finding solutions that enhance addiction treatment and prevention efforts. Through collaboration, they aim to ensure that support, education, and rehabilitation remain top priorities in St. Maarten.