Minister of VSA Ottley pays courtesy visit to SZV | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley accompanied by his Legal Advisor Lyndon Lewis and Public Health Department Head Fenna Arnell paid a courtesy visit to SZV’s Director, Mr. Glen A. Carty.
The Minister got a high-level update regarding the current situation between SZV and the Ministry of VSA. Discussions were held on the way forward in the best interest of the country.
Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com_k2&view=item&id=37190:minister-of-vsa-ottley-pays-courtesy-visit-to-szv&Itemid=450
