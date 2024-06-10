Minister of VSA Visits Sint Maarten Medical Center for Hospital Tour and Project Discussion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the Minister of VSA, along with cabinet staff, met with the director of the Sint Maarten Medical Center for a comprehensive tour of the hospital. The visit provided an invaluable opportunity to discuss the challenges surrounding the new hospital project and gain a deeper understanding of the steps needed to move forward.

During the tour, Dr Holiday, the director, guided the Minister through the new building, showcasing the latest developments. This firsthand experience allowed the Minister to appreciate the progress being made and the potential improvements that lie ahead.

The Minister expressed satisfaction with the insights gained and is eager to collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing the hospital's services and infrastructure. The visit marks a significant step towards building a better healthcare system for Sint Maarten.

The Minister looks forward to continued collaboration and efforts to ensure that the new hospital meets the needs of the community effectively.