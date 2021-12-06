Minister Ottley and Ballast Nedam Intl’ signs SOS agreement for first job fair on December 18 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Friday December 3rd, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley and Ballast Nedam International’s representative Jeroen Hanneveld signed the Scope of Service agreement (SOS) for the Princess Juliana International Airport reconstruction project. This SOS stems from Minister Ottley’s incidental work instruction.

On September 30th, 2021, Minister Ottley signed off on a work instruction that strengthens the relationship between large scale project owners/contractors and the Department of labour affairs. The SOS ensures that investors and/or contractors utilizes the local resources to its capacity before sourcing foreign assistance. The SOS also aims to strengthen our skilled resources by identifying our country’s weak areas and offering training programs and financial investments that will turn those weaknesses into our strengths.

In this SOS, Ballest Nedam has agreed full heartedly to support our local community. The contractor has already been communicating with the local government, NIPA and over 13 local sub-contractors.

Ballast Nedam International in collaboration with the Ministry of VSA and the Princess Juliana Airport, will also be hosting a job fair for skilled residents and local sub-contractors in the relevant fields, which is scheduled to be held on Saturday December 18th 2021.

"I am happy to see the fruition of my incidental work instruction. We just hosted a job fair for the General Hospital with over 100 participants and now we will have the honor of hosting another job fair for the airport reconstruction project,” said Ottley.

The goal is to not only put our people first but to strengthen our resources with the proper training and opportunities.