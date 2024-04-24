Minister Ottley and CoM Approve Increase in Financial Aid for Seniors | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Honorable demissionair Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley, along with the Council of Ministers (CoM), has decided to revert back to the legally established calculation method for persons aged 60 and older. This decision came after concerns from the executing agency were raised about the negative impact of the new calculation method, implemented in 2013 as a pilot, on seniors.

Under the new calculation method, seniors who were previously receiving the full amount of aid, FLS. 505, saw their benefits reduced to either FLS. 267 or FLS. 400, depending on their circumstances. Minister Ottley responded swiftly to these concerns, taking action ahead of the approval and implementation of the draft lbham financial aid ordinance, currently undergoing legal processes.

The decision aims to ensure that seniors qualifying for financial aid receive an amount that increases their spending capacity, aligning with the government's objective. While the implementation of the revised calculation method will not take effect immediately, it will be implemented within the coming months. This delay will allow the executing agency to adjust internal procedures accordingly.

Minister Ottley emphasized the urgency of this decision, stating, "It is crucial that we ensure our seniors receive the support they need to maintain their quality of life. The increase in financial aid is a step in the right direction towards achieving this goal. The public should also be aware that an entire increase for all vulnerable groups is also in the works."