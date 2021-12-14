Minister Ottley and Simpson Bay Resort signs off on Food and Beverages training center | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PELICAN) - On Monday December 13th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley was invited to deliver a speech at the launching of the Simpson Bay Resort's food and beverages training center.

Minister Ottley signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with the Simpson Bay Resort on Friday December 10th, which branches off of the Minister’s incidental work policy with the aim to strengthen the local work force.

The MOU documents the collaboration agreement between the Simpson Bay Resort and VSA's National Employment Service Center (NESC), to facilitate the proper training for St. Maarten residents in the hospitality industry.

The agreement allows persons registered with the NESC, to take part in the training free of charge. Simpson Bay Resort stated that the training certificate will not only be recognized locally, but throughout all its hotel chains and affiliate hotels worldwide.

“I am extremely happy with what the Ministry has been able to accomplish in such a short time after the implementation of the incidental work policy. I hope that all local job seekers will go out and register with the NESC at the labor department, where they will match the skills with the many available vacancies at the upcoming job fairs and trainings,” said Minister Ottley.