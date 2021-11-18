Minister Ottley Announces FINSO Job Fair for November 27 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley is elated to announce the FINSO Job Fair. The job fair is a collaborative effort between the National Employment Service Center (NESC), FINSO and SMMC. The job fair is scheduled for Saturday November 27th from 10 am - 1pm

FINSO the general contractor of the St. Maarten General Hospital project is currently seeking skilled and semi-skilled persons for the realization of the St. Maarten General Hospital project. “I am happy to have been able to facilitate this job fair, SMGH is something near to my heart and by FINSO and SMMC agreeing to Job fairs sheds a more positive light on the project” said Ottley.