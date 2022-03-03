Minister Ottley announces the relaxation of the mask mandate | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley announced that as of March 15th, 2022, he will relax the mask mandate on Sint Maarten.

Sint Maarten has recorded a 1% infectious rate over the last week, which is significantly lower than the WHO’s recommended threshold of a 5% infectious rate. The Minister stated that this puts Sint Maarten in the low-risk category. Therefore, he has made the decision to relax the mask mandate from Code Red to Code green.

The Minister also stated that given the Country's current status, he would advise the ministry of TEATT that the 3 am business closure can be lifted. Everyone is still advised to proceed with caution and isolate immediately if experiencing flu-like symptoms or if tested positive of COVID-19.

This is another step towards our Normalcy Strategy, as we prepare to move on with our lives during the endemic phase of COVID-19. Establishments will still reserve the right to request a mask to enter their premises but there will be no penalties from government inspectors if no mask is worn in such establishments.