MINISTER OTTLEY: AOV/AWW PENSION AMOUNTS INCREASES RETROACTIVELY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Effective January 1, 2023, the maximum AOV old age pension for the elderly will be increased from Naf 1240,- monthly to Naf 1338,-. This is based on article 7, sub 3 of the national decree containing general measures. The Widow(er) and Orphan (AWW) pensions will also be increased.

The indexation for 2023, is based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the second quarter of 2021 (2.84%) and the second quarter of 2022 (4.91%), as calculated by the Department of Statistics (STAT). The Social & Health Insurances SZV will pay out the increased amounts ...