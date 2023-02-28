Minister Ottley: Cay Bay Community Day a Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Saturday February 25th, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley in collaboration with the Community Development Family Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) held another successful family fun day in Cay Bay community.

Community day is a wonderful way to bring people together, provide support and resources to those in need, and strengthen bonds.

Families who attended Cay Bay community day enjoyed food, drinks, and sweet treats. Children and adults engaged in games and a basketball competition.

“I urge the Cay Bay community to recommit to the well-being of their community. Let us work together to build a brighter future for ourselves and for generations to come,” said Minister Ottley.