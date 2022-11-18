Minister Ottley Handing over of CLA between Menzies Aviation St. Maarten and the UFA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Wednesday November 16th, 2022, the Honorable Minister of VSA Minister Ottley, along with the Management of Menzies Aviation St. Maarten, the United Federation of the Windward Antilles (UFA) and the Government Mediator, were all present for the registering and handing over of the new Collective Labour Agreement (CLA).

The Management of Menzies Aviation St. Maarten and the Union UFA were in negotiations for a while and with the assistance of the Government Mediator, they were able to reach an agreement with the new CLA.

The registration of the CLA finds its legal basis in article 23, of the Collective Labour Agreement Legislation, which states that the CLA must be registered with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor.