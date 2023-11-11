Minister Ottley: Happy St. Martin Day to everyone | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On this special occasion of St. Martin Day, I, Minister Omar Ottley, extend my warmest greetings to all of you on behalf of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA).

The Ministry of VSA remains dedicated to the health and social development of our community. We strive to provide quality healthcare, social services, and opportunities for growth and empowerment. Together, we can overcome obstacles, support one another, and create a St. Martin that we can all be proud of.

As we celebrate St. Martin Day, let us remember our shared history and the values that unite us. Let us embrace our cultural diversity and use it as a source of strength. Let us continue working hand in hand to overcome the challenges that lie ahead and to build a more prosperous and harmonious St. Martin.

I wish you all a joyous and meaningful St. Martin Day celebration. May our collective spirit guide us towards a brighter and more promising future.