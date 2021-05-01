Minister Ottley Labour Day Message – May 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Minister of Labour Omar Ottley on the eve of Labour Day 2021, released his message to the nation.

Workers of Sint Maarten: I am pleased to extend Happy Labour Day wishes to all workers on Sint Maarten. I only wish that the circumstances were different. As we celebrate Labour Day fully aware of the fact that many workers are out of work or working on reduced hours, we must still acknowledge the importance of Labour Day.

Labour Day is a very important annual event in which workers worldwide, and also on Sint Maarten, are recognized for their contributions and hard work this past year. I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all workers and essential workers for your hard work throughout the past year, under these circumstances. A special thanks and recognition goes to our frontline workers who selflessly put their own health and lives at risk, to ensure the care and safety of others in our community as we continue to experience the effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic. We are extremely thankful for your commitment to caring for our community.

The pandemic has shown us that labour protection is not just a popular political phrase, rather a dire necessity for the workers who contribute to our economy. It is especially for that reason that labour protection is one of my priorities for the labour force of Sint Maarten.

The devastation caused by the passing of Hurricanes Irma and Maria and now with the global pandemic, has no doubt resulted in severe negative economic consequences for Sint Maarten and thus the labour market. However, crises give way to new opportunities and therefore should encourage governments to be innovative in times of uncertainty. Sint Maarten in this regard is no exception.

In consultation with the social partners, I intend to revisit present labour legislation and policies and provide adequate labour protection where needed. I am passionate and determined to find a solution to the short-term contracts that many face. I have already tasked my policy team with the mission of finding a transparent and impartial solution that will protect the workers.

On behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten, I wish all workers on Sint Maarten/Saint Martin a Happy Labour Day and warm thoughts to all of you who are working through these challenging times, may God bless you all.

Minister of Labour Omar Ottley