Minister Ottley: Minimum wage increase effective as of January 1st, 2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - As we venture into another year, the Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley, would like to wish all a Happy New Year. May this year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. “I hope this year brings about good employer and employee relationships and financial increase for both,” said Minister Ottley.

On November 30th, 2022, the LBHAM and MB for the minimum wage increase was published, with an effective date of January 1st, 2023. Minister Ottley would like to remind all employers to comply with the law and ensure that employees who were paid NAF 8.83 as minimum wage, will now receive an increase to NAF 9.95.

Minimum wage earners who do not see an adjustment on their next pay cycle is advised to address the issue with their employer. If the violation is not rectified, notify the labor department immediately. The minimum wage increase was based on the ‘cumulative CPI for the years no indexations took place.