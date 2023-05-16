Minister Ottley: noticeable increase in severe influenza viral infection | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Omar Ottley advises the general public to be cautious of influenza viral infection.

What is the “flu” / “Common cold”?

Influenza Viral infection.

Contagious respiratory borne illness by the viral family of Influenza A. Onset is Sudden and acute.

Incubation time is around 1-2 Days (contagious period also), with a symptomatic duration of 4-7 days* (if not medicated symptoms may last longer).

How to know if you are catching the flu?

The following symptoms include: fever, headaches, fatigue, sore throat, dry or productive cough, muscle and body aches.

Treatment:

Hydration + Antiviral medication (Tamiflu or Zithromax or other antibiotics ) + Symptomatic relief medication (Beconase nose spray for congestion, acetylcysteine mucolytics and paracetamol for fever or sore throat).

Home treatment: Hydration + Honey/Ginger/Lemon tea + sleep.

Action plan: Go to your G.P – the faster you seek medical attention the less time you are sick.

Your health is our priority and acting immediately can be the difference between a mild and severe flu. I am urging anyone experiencing severe flu symptoms to contact your G.P. immediately, said Minister Ottley.