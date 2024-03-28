Minister Ottley reminds the public that the minimum wage will increase to $1000 monthly effective April 1 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, currently under the leadership of Minister Omar Ottley, wishes to remind both employers and employees that effective April 1st, 2024, the minimum wage for full-time employees will increase to Naf 1800.00, equivalent to $1000.00 per month.

The effective date of April 1st, was scheduled to provide employers with ample time to adjust to the new minimum wage standards. Beyond its impact on individuals’ well-being, the 4.5% increase serves as a catalyst for economic growth.

The decision to implement this increase reflects the government's commitment to enhancing the well-being of workers and stimulating economic growth. Minister Ottley emphasized the importance of this adjustment in achieving immediate social development goals while also laying the groundwork for a progressive plan to establish a livable wage.