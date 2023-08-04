Minister Ottley: Second cohort of home repair project extended | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley is pleased to announce that the council of ministers has approved the bid submitted from Independent Consulting Engineers (ICE) to execute the technical aspect of the second cohort of the extensive home repair project.

Since the 2017 hurricane's passing, Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs has carried out a variety of small-scale housing repairs as part of the ministry of VSA's recovery initiatives.

However, it was determined that beneficiaries required greater repairs, and as a result, the first cohort of the large-scale home repair project was implemented in 2022. Minister Ottley deemed it essential to execute the second cohort of the program due to the high demand, success of the first cohort, and number of registered beneficiaries who require home repairs.

As a result, a public tender was published in search of a company with the requisite experience and personnel to provide the required technical support. ICE submitted their bid and it was approved. Within short, the beneficiaries will be invited to a meeting to learn more about the phases preceding the start of the repairs. Minister Ottley continues to address the requirements of the community while thanking the department head and staff of CDFHA for their tireless efforts.