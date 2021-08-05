Minister Ottley: Vaccinate, Test or Lock down | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As the number of cases rise due to the Delta variant many persons are asking what is next. Well, it’s simple: get vaccinated, do routine safety testing, or go into lock down.

“It’s as simple as that” stated Minister Ottley. COVID-19 has been around for the past year and a half. We know how it is contracted and how it spreads. Yet, we seem to ignore the safety protocols and think that the numbers will decrease on their own. The Minister stated, while being vaccinated is a free mandate, it should be viewed as a way out of the pandemic.

The vaccine is not 100% effective against the COVID-19, but it comes extremely close at 95% effective. This means that there is only a 5% chance of you contracting the virus and even less chance of you becoming extremely ill.

The Minister uses our very own SMMC as an example. In the past two months, out of all the recent hospitalizations, only two persons were fully vaccinated. The Minister also went on to say; that while some may be against the vaccines, they should take precaution and do regular safety testing to ensure they protect themselves and those around them, safety testing is where persons test, not due to symptoms but as a check to know one’s status.

During the 2021 budget debate, Minister Ottley made a presentation that illustrated the relation between the extension of night life and the increase in active COVID-19 cases. Because of this correlation and the recent rise in cases, an emergency meeting is scheduled to take place with Club owners on Friday August 6th, 2021.

In this meeting the Minister aims to establish one protocol throughout all the establishments. The purpose of the meeting is to ensure a safe environment for their patrons and to avoid COVID clusters in their establishment. Once these protocols are established, violators will be penalized by way of fines or closure.

The safety of our country is the Minister’s first priority and the only we can get through the pandemic is to work together. Minister Ottley calls on all persons to join in the fight against COVID-19 and get vaccinated. For those that are against the vaccine; the Minister would like them to consider getting tested at regular intervals, as this is important to avoid another lockdown.

Remember “the fight is not the vaccinated against the non-vaccinated but it should be all against COVID-19” Minister Ottley stated.