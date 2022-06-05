Minister Ottley visits the residence of CDFHA home repair project applicant | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Since the 2017 hurricane, the Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) has implemented two successful minor home repair projects as one of the recovery activities within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA).

However, there were still some registered members of the community who were unable to receive assistance owing to various obstacles.

Consequently, after much discussion, Minister Ottley deemed it necessary to assist these individuals, and on May 25, 2022, CDFHA launched the Home Repair program.

The initiative targeted Seniors, the disabled, single parents, and unemployed parents. The program is expected to last three months.

“Upon entering office, this project caught my attention and was immediately placed on my priority list. I found it of great importance, and I am ecstatic that the project can be carried out just in time for the hurricane season,” said Ottley.