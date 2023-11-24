Minister Ottley: Workers at SMMC to be Paid Retroactively from July 1st | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, Omar E.C. Ottley, provided an update on the recent unrest at SMMC during a radio interview held on Friday, November 24th. The unrest was centered around the time frame for the retroactive payment owed to the workers. Where the union was under the impression that payments would stem from September 2023 and the union had requested payment dating back to July 1st, 2023.

During the interview, Minister Ottley announced that he had received assurances from the Supervisory Board and management of SMMC that the retroactive payment issue would be resolved. The board, led by Chairperson Ms. Sandra Offringa, expressed their commitment to the well-being of the staff and stated their willingness to address their concerns whenever the opportunity arises.

Minister Ottley expressed his appreciation to the management of SMMC for taking immediate action in response to the workers' demands. He emphasized his dedication to ensuring the continuity of care for the public and striving for their satisfaction.

"I will continue to utilize the powers vested in me to facilitate a seamless healthcare system and address the concerns of our dedicated workers," stated Minister Ottley.

The announcement brings a positive resolution to the unrest at SMMC, paving the way for a collaborative environment between the management and workers. The retroactive payments from July onwards will be made to the deserving employees, acknowledging their hard work and commitment.

"We express our gratitude to Minister Ottley for his unwavering support and standing alongside the workers during this ordeal. We understand that not all requests can be fulfilled at times, but the minister has consistently shown his commitment and dedication by putting his best foot forward. I am thrilled for our representatives, as they truly deserve this acknowledgment and the retroactive payments." - Brunilda Illidge, Union Representative

Minister Ottley and SMMC management remain committed to providing excellent healthcare services and fostering a productive working environment for the staff in the best interest of the public.