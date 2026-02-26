Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell Attends Kosovo Independence Celebrations | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Her Excellency Drs. Gracita Arrindell recently attended the celebration marking the 18th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kosovo.

The event took place at the Nieuwe Kerk in The Hague and was hosted by H.E. Dren Doli, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The evening featured a concert and reception, bringing together members of the diplomatic community and invited guests. A special musical performance was given by Petrit Çarkaxhiu and his band.

The Prishtina-born musician is known for blending traditional influences with powerful rock elements and has performed at international festivals such as the Montreux Jazz Festival and Balkan Traffic Festival in Brussels.

“We honor the remarkable journey of Kosovo- Nation young in years, yet powerful in spirit. The tenacity of Kosovo is not merely found in its history, but in its vision- a vision rooted in investing in its greatest asset: its people. Its young minds, bold entrepreneurs, and talented creators are transforming challenges into opportunity."

The celebration provided a meaningful opportunity for dialogue and exchange, highlighting the importance of international cooperation and continued engagement within the diplomatic community in The Hague.