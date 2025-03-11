Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell attends the Launch of the Cari-Aire Aviation Internship Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell attended the launch of the Cari-Aire Aviation Internship Program last week at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of Curacao at the Curacao House in The Hague. The launch was attended by the ministers of plenipotentiary from Aruba and Curacao.

This internship program focuses on strengthening the aviation sector across all six islands of the Dutch Caribbean. It is an initiative by the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) and the Caribbean aviation authorities, implemented in collaboration with the WeConnect Foundation.

“I think this internship program is a great initiative which has opportunities for Sint Maarten prospective students interested in the aviation sector. The information gathered will be passed on to the ministers in charge of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, and the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications.

“We look forward to such an internship opportunity be established on Sint Maarten as well, especially given our geographical hub position in regards to the aviation sector,” Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita Arrindell said.

Stichting WeConnect is an educational non-profit foundation founded in 2013. WeConnect connects the Netherlands with Curacao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius through educational (multimedia) projects. Students and young professionals are central to its projects.

Three interns will begin a six-month internship this week with the aviation authorities of Curaçao and Aruba.

Cari-Aire aims to enhance safety within the aviation sector. Specifically, the focus is on promoting expertise related to governmental tasks, such as aviation inspection and expertise in legislation and policy.

The selected interns will gain hands-on experience while bringing fresh, innovative knowledge, skills, and energy to support local employers in the aviation sector. This is particularly important as the aviation industry faces challenges, including the need for qualified personnel and an aging workforce.

The three interns are studying Aviation at the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (HvA). For example, 22-year-old Ghyslaine Sambo is in her third year and will undertake a shadowing internship to explore various aspects of the aviation authorities.

Aruban Charles Huntington (24) is excited about his internship at the Department of Civil Aviation Aruba (DCA).

For Abdullah Kendir (27), this internship marks the completion of his Aviation studies at HvA. With extensive work experience, including at Schiphol, he looks forward to his introduction to Curaçao.