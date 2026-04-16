Minister Plenipotentiary Arrindell & EU Ambassador Ramsey Reaffirm Commitments | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

ARUBA (ORANJESTAD) – On April 13th, 2026, the Sint Maarten delegation led by Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell met with Ambassador Fiona Ramsey of the European Union (EU) delegation to Barbados, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and CARICOM/CARIFORUM, together with members of her delegation in the margins of the European Union-Overseas Countries and Territories EU-OCT Forum held in Aruba.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and advancing shared priorities, including maritime and digital connectivity, renewable energy, disaster risk reduction, and sargassum management.

The EU delegation highlighted upcoming internal restructuring efforts, including additional staffing and dedicated support for Overseas Countries and Territories, aimed at improving coordination and regional engagement.

Sint Maarten emphasized maritime connectivity as a key priority for economic diversification and resilience, while also underscoring the need for accessible financing, clear implementation processes, and technical support.

The EU delegation noted a shift toward broader, investment-driven approaches under the Global Gateway initiative, with increased focus on mobilizing diverse financial instruments and private sector participation.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening collaboration and advancing impactful, sustainable development initiatives for Sint Maarten.